Xiaomi offers 'last day' discount of 2,000 on Mi Watch Revolve. Details here

Xiaomi offers 'last day' discount of 2,000 on Mi Watch Revolve. Details here

The Mi Watch Revolve launch price was 9,999
1 min read . 09:20 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The Chinese company made the announcement of the price cut via its official Twitter handle

Xiaomi India will soon launch the Mi Watch Revolve Active on Tuesday. Ahead of the launch, the company has slashed the price of Mi Watch Revolve. Xiaomi has announced a new price of 7,999 which is 2,000 lesser than the launch price of the smartwatch.

The Chinese company made the announcement of the price cut via its official Twitter handle. The most recent tweet stated, "Last day to grab this unbelievable offer on the #MiWatchRevolve. Now keep a check on your health around the clock. "

Xiaomi has not confirmed if the Watch Revolve will stop selling from Tuesday or just go back to the old selling price of 9,999.

The Mi Watch Revolve comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454x454 and a strap width of 22mm.

In terms of sensors, the watch gets

  • PPG Heart Rate Sensor
  • Three-Axis Acceleration Sensor
  • Gyroscope
  • Geomagnetic Sensor
  • Baraceptor
  • Ambient Light Sensor

For connectivity, the watch gets GPS, GLONASS and Bluetooth 5.0 BLE.

The Mi Watch Revolve comes with a 420 mAh battery which provides a standby time of up to 2 weeks, according to the company. The run time with GPS on is 20 hrs.

