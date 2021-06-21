Xiaomi offers 'last day' discount of 2,000 on Mi Watch Revolve. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi India will soon launch the Mi Watch Revolve Active on Tuesday. Ahead of the launch, the company has slashed the price of Mi Watch Revolve. Xiaomi has announced a new price of ₹7,999 which is ₹2,000 lesser than the launch price of the smartwatch.

Xiaomi has not confirmed if the Watch Revolve will stop selling from Tuesday or just go back to the old selling price of ₹9,999.

The Mi Watch Revolve comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454x454 and a strap width of 22mm.

In terms of sensors, the watch gets

PPG Heart Rate Sensor

Three-Axis Acceleration Sensor

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic Sensor

Baraceptor

Ambient Light Sensor For connectivity, the watch gets GPS, GLONASS and Bluetooth 5.0 BLE.

The Mi Watch Revolve comes with a 420 mAh battery which provides a standby time of up to 2 weeks, according to the company. The run time with GPS on is 20 hrs.

