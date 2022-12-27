Xiaomi onboards Jio to offer 5G services: Here's a list of 5G enabled devices

Xiaomi India, a Chinese technology giant has announced its collaboration with Reliance Jio to offer 5G experience to their customers. This association will enable Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users to access the 5G connectivity from Jio and stream videos, use high-resolution video calls, and play low-latency gaming on their devices with 5G network.
"Users just need to change the preferred network type to 5G in their Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone settings to access Jio's True 5G Standalone (SA) network," a statement from the companies.
Models supporting a Standalone network have received a software update to work on Reliance Jio's True 5G SA network. Here is the list of 5G enabled devices from Xiaomi that includes Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Mi 11X 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Redmi K50i 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, the statement added.
"To further enhance consumer experience and connectivity, we are pleased to partner with Reliance Jio's True 5G network. We are hopeful that this will help consumers enjoy the best of 5G with Reliance Jio's True 5G experience on their Xiaomi and Redmi handsets," said Muralikrishnan B, president, Xiaomi India, in the statement.
Sunil Dutt, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm said, "With consumers at the centre of everything, enabling 'True 5G' access to the public has been a constant mission for Jio and we are pleased to share that all upcoming Xiaomi 5G devices will feature SA connectivity out of the box, in addition to the existing ones that have been software-upgraded to support True 5G."
Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has introduced its prepaid new year offers for all the users. These Happy New Year 2023 prepaid plans include a ₹2,023 plan and additional benefits to ₹2,999 plan.
Reliance Jio’s ₹2,023 prepaid plan provides several benefits to users. It offers a total of 630 GB of unlimited data for daily uses out of which users will receive 2.5GB of internet everyday. After exhausting the data, users can get unlimited data at a speed of 64kbps. Speaking of calls, users will get unlimited calling benefits along with 100 SMS per day. It is notable that the plan will be valid for 252 days in nine cycles of 28 days and it will support complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. Although, these Prime membership subscriptions will be valid for only new users.