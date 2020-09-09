Xiaomi one of the first brands to roll out Android 11 update: Features revealed

Google announced a new Android 11 update on Tuesday. This is the first time that the latest Android update is not just limited to Pixel devices. In the official blog by Google, the company claimed that the new update will be coming to Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme and Oppo devices. However, there are some features that will remain exclusive to Pixel phones.

Xiaomi was quick to announce that Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro Global ROMs will be the first batch of Xiaomi devices to receive the Android 11 update. The latest iteration of Android comes with other smart features that come with MIUI 12. According to a statement shared on the company’s forum, “this update is fully optimized for effortless conversation management and seamless smart device control."

MIUI 12 comes with a new interface that the company claims has immersive animations and visualizations.

Here’ what is new with the Android 11 based MIUI 12 update:

Conversations:

Android 11 enables users to manage their conversations across multiple messaging apps at one place in the notification shade. New functions allow users to respond to messages right from the drop down notifications section. The OS update also allows users to organize conversations according to their priority. Prior conversations can be shown on the lock screen and can “break through" the Do Not Disturb setting.

Bubbles:

Bubbles in Android 11 will float on top of other apps and be accessible for users in different situations. Bubbles can be expanded to reveal full app functions and can be collapsed when not used. It is a useful tool that allows users to better multitask and never miss important messages.

Device Controls:

The phone turns into a “digital wallet and keys" offering a one touch path to controlling users’ connected smart devices without the need to open additional apps. With faster and easier access to their smart devices, users can enjoy smoother and more elegant media switching as well as experience wireless Android Auto functions on their phones. To use Device Controls, visit “Settings" and then go to “Display", tap on “Control center & Notification shade" and enable “Use new Control center". Users can add apps to the “Smart Home" section in the Control center and manage connected devices directly.

