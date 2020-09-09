Xiaomi one of the first brands to roll out Android 11 update: Features revealed

The phone turns into a “digital wallet and keys" offering a one touch path to controlling users’ connected smart devices without the need to open additional apps. With faster and easier access to their smart devices, users can enjoy smoother and more elegant media switching as well as experience wireless Android Auto functions on their phones. To use Device Controls, visit “Settings" and then go to “Display", tap on “Control center & Notification shade" and enable “Use new Control center". Users can add apps to the “Smart Home" section in the Control center and manage connected devices directly.