Xiaomi overtakes Apple to become second largest smartphone maker in Q2 2021

That said, Xiaomi’s position in the second quarter may not come as a surprise to sector experts. The second quarter is usually a slow one for Apple, as the company launched its new iPhones in the third quarter of the year, leading customers to wait for the new ones before making a purchase. Stanton noted that Xiaomi’s priority this year is to grow the sales of its high-end devices, like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. The company will also face stiff competition from fellow Chinese compatriots like Oppo, Vivo and Realme.

