Xiaomi has started rolling out the much awaited MIUI 12 update for compatible smartphones in India. The company is yet to announce the complete list of phones that will get the update. However, a list of smartphones have been revealed that will be the first to receive the MIUI 12 update.

This new update introduces a lot of cosmetic changes as well as feature additions in the interface. This includes a new notification shade, new animations, special wallpaper themes and many other tweaks.

In the first phase of the roll out Xiaomi claims that the update will be released for:

Mi 10

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi has claimed that the timetable for the launch of other Xiaomi devices will be released in later, starting from August.

Here are some new thing you will find in the MIUI 12 update:

App drawer: The MIUI 12 gets an app drawer which has been a common feature for most Android-based custom ROMs. This will give users a chance to segregate their applications.

SuperWallpapers: These MIUI 12 wallpapers provide images of planetary landforms using the official images captured by NASA. Users will be able to use these images for lock screen, home screen and even for always-on displays.

Privacy: Apart from the latest security patches, MIUI 12 will provide some new features to maintain privacy. The user will have an option to delete metadata from an image before sharing it. This also includes critical information like location.

Notification Shade: The new notification shade has icons with multiple sizes. The animations on the notification shade has been updated to make it look more intuitive.

Other features: Xiaomi has also introduced a system-wide dark mode for easy viewing in dim-lit situations. The company has also made changes in the interface of the camera application

