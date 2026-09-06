Xiaomi Poco X8 Power: X8, X8 Power launches in India, to go on sale from 11 September; here's a look at features, price

As competition intensifies in India's smartphone market, brands are increasingly vying for a larger share of consumers across price segments. New devices are being launched frequently, offering upgraded displays, faster charging, larger batteries, and enhanced performance. At the same time, features once reserved for premium smartphones are gradually making their way into mid-range devices.

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Against this backdrop, Poco has expanded its X-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Poco X8 and Poco X8 Power, The Times of India reported on Sunday.

Here's a look at the features of the POCO X8 and POCO X8 Power: Both the POCO X8 and X8 Power come with 1.5K AMOLED displays, Silicon-Carbon battery technology, fast-charging capabilities, and multiple IP certifications. 2. The POCO X8 is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Mobile Platform, while the X8 Power comes with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Mobile Platform. Built on a 4nm process, the X8 can reach CPU speeds of up to 2.4GHz. The X8 Power, meanwhile, marks the India debut of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Mobile Platform and offers CPU speeds of up to 2.6GHz. It also features LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

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3. The POCO X8 and POCO X8 Power are available with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, both smartphones feature Xiaomi HyperOS 3, based on Android 16.

4. While both the POCO X8 and X8 Power come with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and a 2772 × 1280 resolution, their other display features differ. The X8 supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 12-bit colour depth, and peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. The X8 Power, meanwhile, supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Both smartphones also feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support.

5. In terms of cameras, the POCO X8 features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an f/1.8 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 16MP front camera. The POCO X8 Power, meanwhile, gets a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera with an f/1.5 aperture, paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 32MP front camera. It also supports 4K video recording at 30fps using both the rear and front cameras.

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6. The POCO X8 comes with a 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with support for 67W Xiaomi HyperCharge and 22.5W wired reverse charging. The POCO X8 Power, meanwhile, is equipped with a larger 10,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery and supports 100W Xiaomi HyperCharge and 27W wired reverse charging. The 100W charger will be included in the box.

7. The two smartphones differ primarily in pricing, with the POCO X8 priced at ₹29,999 and the X8 Power starting at ₹35,999. Both models will be available for purchase in India from 11 September, exclusively on Flipkart. As part of the launch offer, buyers will be able to get a ₹2,000 discount coupon in addition to a ₹1,000 bank offer or exchange bonus. Following these offers, the effective prices for some users can come down to ₹26,999 and ₹32,999, respectively.

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The company is also offering no-cost EMI for 12 months, starting at ₹2,250 per month for the X8 model and ₹2,750 per month for the X8 Power model.