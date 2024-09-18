Xiaomi reclaims second place in global smartphone sales this August, outpacing Apple
Xiaomi surpassed Apple in global smartphone sales for August 2024, marking its first return to second place since August 2021. This growth was driven by successful promotions in Latin America and a streamlined product lineup, while Apple faced a typical sales decline and concerns over iPhone demand.
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi surpassed Apple in global smartphone sales for August 2024, according to Counterpoint Research. This marks the first time Xiaomi has held the second spot since August 2021, despite maintaining flat sales from the previous month. Meanwhile, Apple saw a typical seasonal decline in sales, which contributed to its fall to third place.