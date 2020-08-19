Xiaomi Redmi 9 launch teased by company: Details here

Xiaomi’s Redmi series has received most of the new iterations of the 9 series but the company is yet to unveil the Redmi 9. The device that will feature in the budget range is expected to launch soon.

Xiaomi India chief, Manu Kumar Jain shared a teaser which indicates that the Redmi 9 may be launched in the coming weeks/months. In a tweet Jain shared the launch timeline of previous Redmi devices that were introduced this year. At the end of the line-up he suggested that another Redmi device is going to be launched in India.

Manu Kumar Jain’s tweet read, “This is how my 2020 looks like:

12th March: #RedmiNote9ProMax & #RedmiNote9Pro

20th July: #RedmiNote9

4th August: #Redmi9Prime

XX XXX, 2020: #Redmi _ ?

Where is the 9? Guess what's next?"

While the company has launched Redmi 9 in China, a device identical to it has already been launched in India as the Redmi 9 Prime. We can expect Xiaomi to launch either the Redmi 9C or Redmi 9A, that were launched in Malaysia earlier this year, to be labled as the Redmi 9 in India.

The Redmi 9C is the more expensive smartphone of the two but both are expected to be priced below ₹8,000. The phones have similar specifications as well including a 6.53-inch HD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery. However, the processors on both devices are different. The Redmi 9C is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G35 chipset and the Redmi 9A is powered by the Helio G25 chipset.

