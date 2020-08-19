Xiaomi Redmi 9 launch teased by company: Details here

The Redmi 9C is the more expensive smartphone of the two but both are expected to be priced below ₹8,000. The phones have similar specifications as well including a 6.53-inch HD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery. However, the processors on both devices are different. The Redmi 9C is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G35 chipset and the Redmi 9A is powered by the Helio G25 chipset.