Xiaomi India has launched the Redmi 9 in India. The Chinese manufacturer had earlier launched the Redmi 9 Prime and after a month, the company has now introduced the more budget-friendly Redmi 9. The new Redmi 9 launched in India is a tweaked version of Redmi 9C that was first launched in Malaysia.

The Redmi 9 is priced under ₹10,000 for both variants. The base variant comes with 64GB of memory and is priced at ₹8,999. The higher variant comes with 128GB of storage and is available at a price of ₹9,999. The device will be available in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange colours.

The first sale of the Redmi 9 will happen on 31 August and will begin at 12pm. According to XIaomi India, the device will be sold through Amazon India and Xiaomi’s official online store. Mi Home Stores and other retail outlets will also sell the device from a later date.

Specifications

The Redmi 9 comes with a 6.53-inch display with a HD+ resolution. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

In terms of performance, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset which is also featured in the recently launched Realme C12 and Realme C15. The device only comes with 4GB RAM but two internal storage variant with 64GB and 128GB. The phone does get a dedicated MicroSD card slot. The device also support VoWiFi and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi has provided a dual-camera setup on the phone. The phone gets a 13MP primary sensor which is paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing snapper uses a 5MP lens.

The device comes with a relatively large 5000mAh battery unit. The phone comes bundled with a 10W charger in the box.

