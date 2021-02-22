Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM variant launched: Price, other details

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 9 Power in India last December. The company had launched two variants of the smartphone but both variant just sported 4GB of RAM. The company has now introduced a third variant which gets higher RAM. Xiaomi claims they have introduced this new variant due to consumer demand.

The Redmi 9 Power will also be available in a variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The new variant is priced at ₹12,999. The variant will be available via Amazon India's website, Mi.com, Mi Homes and Mi Studios. Xiaomi claims the device will also be available through 10,000 retail stores across India at a later stage.

Apart from the new 6GB RAM variant, Redmi 9 Power is also available with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant at ₹10,999 and the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at ₹11,999.

In terms of specifications, the hardware remains unchanged. Redmi 9 Power comes with Snapdragon 662 chipset. The chipset is paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB/6GB RAM. The display of the new Redmi 9 Power is a 6.53-inch FullHD+ panel with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and peak brightness of 400 nits. The display features a notch on top to house the front-facing snapper.

The primary camera setup has four lenses which consist of a 48MP primary unit, an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. A front-facing camera is an 8MP unit.

In terms of battery, the phone lives up to its name with the 6000mAh battery unit. The phone also supports 18W fast charging. In terms of safety, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which gives a clean look on the back of the phone.

