Xiaomi Redmi K40 series to launch before year-end: Report

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 series last year and going by the annual update cycle, the company is expected to launch the new Redmi K40 series soon. A new report suggests that the phones from the new series will be launching later this year.

The company is expected to launch two smartphones, the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro. A report from Digital Chat Station has suggested that the devices will be going on sale by year end. The report claims the Redmi K40 will sport a Snapdragon 775 chipset whereas the flagship device, Redmi K40 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship, Snapdragon 875.

Another popular Indian leakster Sudhanshu claims that the development of these new smartphones has been confirmed by a Xiaomi official. The tweet states, “Xiaomi is already working on the successors of RedmiK30 series." -Wang Teng Thomas, Redmi Product Director. His tweet also mentions Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s CEO stating that “RedmiK40 will use a OLED panel with high refresh rate." The leakster goes on to claim that the devices will also feature dual speakers.

Xiaomi is already working on the successors of #RedmiK30 series.

-Wang Teng Thomas, Redmi Product Director said that #RedmiK40 will use a OLED panel with high refresh rate

-Lei Jun, Xiaomi CEO said that #RedmiK40Pro will also use a high refresh rate panel with dual speakers pic.twitter.com/6iCD4xSpdw — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) July 3, 2020

If this report turns out to be true, the Redmi K40 series will be a much bigger update in comparison to last year’s Redmi K30. The inclusion of an OLED panel and dual firing speakers make the device more premium, especially if the company decides to amp up the refresh rate to 120Hz.

Since there's no official confirmation on the specs of the device, it is advisable that the reader takes this information with a grain of salt.

