Xiaomi Redmi K40 series to launch before year-end: Report

Another popular Indian leakster Sudhanshu claims that the development of these new smartphones has been confirmed by a Xiaomi official. The tweet states, “Xiaomi is already working on the successors of RedmiK30 series." -Wang Teng Thomas, Redmi Product Director. His tweet also mentions Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s CEO stating that “RedmiK40 will use a OLED panel with high refresh rate." The leakster goes on to claim that the devices will also feature dual speakers.