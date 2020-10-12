Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 expected to feature 108MP camera unit

The popular Redmi Note series might soon get a new addition in its series. This new smartphone is reported to get a massive 108MP camera lens. The Redmi Note 10 is expected to launch soon and if the recent rumours are any indication, the phone will receive some substantial upgrades.

There’s no official reveal from the company but a tipster Digital Chat station revealed that a device with the code-name J17 will sport a 108MP primary lens. While this standalone information does not necessarily make us to believe that J17 is the Redmi Note 10, a recent report from Gadgets 360 claims that M2007J17C is the model number assigned to the upcoming Redmi Note 10.

We are still unaware if this new model will be the Redmi Note 10 or a Pro version but the inclusion of a 108MP sensor will be first for the mid-range segment.

The current generation Redmi Note 9 was launched in India in July this year. The phoen comes with a quad camera setup. The Redmi Note 10 may also feature the same number of lenses.

The Redmi Note 9 houses a 48 MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and another 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. In the front, it houses a 13MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 9 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display and 19.5:9 aspect ratio all in an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC processor. It also houses dual-SIM (nano) support and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Apart from the various storage options, the phone also comes with an expandable memory option of up to 512GB via microSD card in addition to a headphone jack and a fingerprint scanner at the back of the device.

