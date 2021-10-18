Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications leaked, launch expected soon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications leaked, launch expected soon

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has indicated that Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro might be launched soon.
2 min read . 05:55 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

The Redmi Note 11 devices are likely to feature MediaTek Dimensity processors, high refresh rate screens and up to 108MP primary camera

A senior Redmi official has indicated that the Redmi Note series will be launched soon. Company's General Manager Lu Weibing posted on Weibo that Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro are ready for launch in China just before the Singles' Day shopping festival in the country, which is held on November 11.

Meanwhile, a tipster has leaked specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 11 devices on the Chinese microblogging website. The devices are likely to feature MediaTek Dimensity processors, high refresh rate screens and up to 108MP primary camera.

Redmi Note 11 specifications (expected)

The tipster stated in a Weibo post that the Redmi Note Pro 11 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. The device will be launched with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The screen on the vanilla Redmi Note 11 will be a LCD panel with 120Hz high refresh rate.

On the camera front, the device will feature a 13MP front shooter and a 50MP primary sensor at the rear. The Redmi Note 11 will draw juice from a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities.

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications (expected)

The more powerful Redmi Note 11 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, along with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The screen will on this device will also be a 120Hz high refresh rate panel, but it will be an OLED one.

The cameras on the Redmi Note 11 Pro are expected to include a 16MP selfie camera and a 108Mp primary camera at the back. The battery on the device is rumoured to be a 5,000mAh unit with 67W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro may also boast X-axis linear motor, JBL powered stereo speakers, and NFC.

Also Read: Redmi 10 Prime launched in India. Price, availability, specs, other features

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 price (expected)

For Redmi Note 11, the 6GB+128GB variant is expected to be priced at CNY 1,199 (around 14,045), whereas the 8GB+128GB version might cost CNY 1,599 (around 18,730).

The 6GB+128GB memory variant of Redmi Note 11 Pro might be tagged at CNY 1,599 (around 18,730), while the 8GB+128GB variant might retail at CNY 1,799 (around 21,073). The top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage might get a price tag of CNY 1,999 (around 23,416).

