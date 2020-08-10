Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to get interesting new colour: Details here

Xiaomi is popular for its wide range of Redmi phones. Most of these models often dominate in the price segments they have been launched in. The latest in the Redmi 9-series are the latest smartphones introduced by the company but it seem Xiaomi is still betting big on a previous generation device, the Redmi Note 8.

In a post shared on Twitter, the company’s global account has shared that they will be launching a special edition of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. And what will be so special about this new device? Its colour. Xiaomi has hinted that the device will be in the same colour as the brand’s icon which is orange. The colour is rather unique in the smartphone world. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi is able to execute the new Redmi Note 8 Pro colour. We are not sure if the company will be launching this special edition Redmi Note 8 Pro in India.

Currently, the device is selling in four colours namely, electric blue, halo white, gamma green and shadow black.

The device is powered by MeidaTek’s Helio G90T which is marketed by the company as a professional gaming chipset. The device comes in three variants. The first one gets 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage, the next comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The most expensive variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Note 8 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor. The other three lenses includes an 8MP wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro camera. At the front, the smartphone has a 20MP selfie camera sitting underneath the U-shaped notch. The device derives power from a 4,500 mAh battery which is compatible with 18W quick-charging.

