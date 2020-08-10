Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to get interesting new colour: Details here

In a post shared on Twitter, the company’s global account has shared that they will be launching a special edition of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. And what will be so special about this new device? Its colour. Xiaomi has hinted that the device will be in the same colour as the brand’s icon which is orange. The colour is rather unique in the smartphone world. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi is able to execute the new Redmi Note 8 Pro colour. We are not sure if the company will be launching this special edition Redmi Note 8 Pro in India.