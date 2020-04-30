Xiaomi had announced the launch of a new Redmi Note 9 device globally via an online event. The company has already launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India. However, Redmi Note 9 was missing from the launch line-up. The Redmi Note 9 is expected to be placed below the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Today the company will be launching the Redmi Note 9 at 5:30 pm (IST). The launch event will be streamed live via the company’s official Twitter and YouTube account.

Leaked renders of Redmi Note 9 (Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore)

The renders as well as specifications of the new smartphone in the series has also been leaked just hours before the launch. The renders leaked by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore reveal that the new Redmi device will feature a quad camera setup on the rear panel and a single lens front facing camera housed in a punch hole display. The primary camera setup has all four camera lens arranged in a square shape with the fingerprint sensor under it.

As far as the specifications go, the leak suggests that the device will get a 6.53-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and the device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The camera setup will comprise a primary 48MP Samsung GM1 lens with f/1.79 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is expected to be a 13MP unit.

The leakster suggests, the device will get a 5020mAh batter with support of 18W fast charging. The device will also get a USB Type-C port along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Xiaomi is also expected to retain the IR blaster, NFC, Dual SIM and even a microSD card slot.

