Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on sale today: Details here

Xiaomi ’s mid-range device Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be going on sale again. The device was expected to start selling in March but was delayed due to consecutive extensions of the lockdown.

Price and availability

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at a price of ₹16,499 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at ₹17,999. The top variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will sell at ₹19,999. The device will be available in three colour variants Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black.

Specifications

The device gets a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a selfie camera placed in a punch-hole. The display on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and will run on a 5020mAh battery which supports 33W charging. Xiaomi claims that the phone can be charged up to 50% in under 30 minutes.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad camera setup with a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a depth sensor. The front camera comes with a 32MP front facing lens that is housed in a punch-hole display.

Xiaomi’s Redmi also launched the Redmi Earbuds S at a price of ₹1,799. The company claims the new true wireless headphones can provide a playback time of 12 hours and it also comes with a IPX4 certification which makes it sweat and splash proof.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated