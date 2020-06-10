Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on sale today: Details here

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at a price of ₹16,499 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at ₹17,999. The top variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will sell at ₹19,999. The device will be available in three colour variants Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black.