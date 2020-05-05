Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 pro to go on sale today in green, orange zones: Details here

Xiaomi is finally resuming sales of its smartphones in India and the company is hosting the sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro on 5 May at 12 pm, one day after the new relaxation was offered by the Indian government.

The new smartphone will only be allowed to be delivered in orange and green zones as per the rules provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs. People living in the red zones will not be allowed to get the smartphone delivered at home. E-commerce is still limited to essential items in the red zones.

The announcement about the sale was made by Xiaomi India chief, Manu Kumar Jain who revealed that the sale will be resuming. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be sold on Amazon and Xiaomi’s official e-commerce portal, Mi.com. The company is offering ₹1000 off to buyers that use ICICI credit cards and EMI.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and offers a 6.67-inch display with a punch hole on the top centre. The device os covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. To keep the rear panel clean, Xiaomi has introduced a side-mounted fingerprint scanner to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The device gets a dedicated microSD card slot that can support cards of up to 512GB along with the dual-SIM compatibility.

The battery on the device is a 5020mAh unit that will support 18W fast charging out of the box. Xiaomi claims that the device is P2i splash proof with nano-coating technology which, according to the manufacturer, will protect against spills and splashes.

In terms of camera, the device gets a quad-camera setup. The primary lens is a 48MP unit with Night Mode. The device also gets an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP Macro Camera and a 2MP depth sensor to assist with the AI Portrait Mode. The device gets a 16MP front facing shooter which also provides AI Portrait.

The price of the device starts at ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and the higher variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹16,999. The device will be available in Aurora Blue, Interstellar Black and Glacier White colours.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated