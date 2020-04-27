Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced on its global social media channels that it will launch the Redmi Note 9 series on April 30 through an online event.

"The legend of #RedmiNoteSeries continues! Get ready to meet the newest members of Redmi Note 9 Series as well as other great Xiaomi products! #NoMiWithoutYou," the company tweeted.

The invite on Twitter also throws a hint that apart from launching the Redmi Note 9, the company is likely to launch other products. The official teaser does not provide any details about the phone.

It is expected that the company may launch the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max globally at the event.

The company can also add a new device in the series by announcing the Redmi Note 9 which could likely be the Redmi 10X.

Redmi Note 9 was initially expected to be launched alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India.

The phone is said to come with MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.53-inch full-HD (1080x2340 pixels) display and a 48MP primary camera as well as ship with MIUI 11 and Android 10 out-of-the-box.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via