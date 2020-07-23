Xiaomi reduces price of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

Xiaomi had launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in the month of May. The company has priced the wireless earbuds at ₹4,499. However, the Chinese company has reduced the priced to ₹3,999. The ₹500 discount will bring it on par with another contender in the same segment Realme Buds Air. The new price is reflecting on the company’s official website.

The change comes two days after OnePlus launched its first True Wireless Buds which has been priced at ₹4,999. The change in price is expected to put Xiaomi’s first True Wireless Buds back in the competition. The new True Wireless Earphones is available on Amazon, mi.com as well as Mi Home stores.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 gets LHDC - (Low Latency and High Definition Audio Codec), which transmits approximately 3 times more data than the SBC audio codec for true to life audio performance.

The earphones use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 which is compatible with both iOS & Android

It also comes equipped with a dual-mic noise cancellation and an algorithm that works together to cancel out the ambient noise. The microphone at the bottom detects the direction of your speech and works in sync with the other mic to suppress environmental noise. Which Xiaomi claims can reduce noise by up to 90%.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 get 30mAh batteries in the earphones, and also gets some additional charge from the 250mAh battery in the charging case.

The touch-sensitive controls can be used to control music playback or even to access the voice assistant on the smartphone. The earphones support Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri are supported.

