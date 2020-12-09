Xiaomi reveals Redmi devices that won’t be getting MIUI 12 update

Xiaomi Redmi devices have been a popular choice in India. The company recently revealed the Redmi devices that won’t be getting the MIUI 12 Update. While the company had initially claimed that Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 that were planned to get the Stable MIUI update will no longer receive it. Xiaomi claims that it took this stem due to compatibility and performance issues.

According to a report by FoneArena, Xiaomi informed users about the development through their official Telegram group. The company also revealed the same via its community forum. In the Telegram group, the company stated, “Hello Mi Fans, Please note that the following device models originally included in MIUI 12 release schedule won’t be updated to MIUI 12 due to compatibility and performance issues: Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6."

The Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 are relatively new smartphones as they were launched 18-19 months ago. The Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 on the other hand were announced in the month of June in 2018.

The new MIUI 12 update brings changes such as the new Dark Mode 2.0 feature, more camera features and even better security. In terms of aesthetics as well, Xiaomi has changed a few system animations as well as visual aspects of the user interface.

