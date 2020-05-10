Xiaomi's Mi Box 4K Box to go on sale today: Price and other details

Xiaomi will start selling the Mi Box 4K from today. The device will be available via Xiaomi’s official website from 12pm. The streaming device will only be allowed to be sold in green and orange zones. Xiaomi has priced the Mi Box 4K at ₹3,499. It comes with a built-in Chromecast and gets a remote along with the device.

The new Mi Box 4K will support HD, FHD, UHD. Apart from that, the product comes with Chromecast & Google Assistant built in. Xiaomi is also offering over 5,000 apps and games. The list of preloaded apps includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, YouTube and Disney+ Hotstar. The remote gets a dedicated button for Google Assistant, a two other dedicated buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime.

In terms of connectivity options, the device gets a USB port to insert pen drives for offline content on the TV and the TV will also be compatible with wireless earphones via Bluetooth 4.2.The company claims that the installation of the Mi Box 4K is simple and can be completed in just three steps. The TV runs on Android 9 and the company claims the operating system has been streamlined to be faster and easier to use.

Xiaomi also claims to be the first brand to provide a new Data Saver technology from Google. The company claims this technology will be able to stream almost three times the content in the same amount of data. For audio the Mi Box 4K will get Dolby Audio and DTS audio codec out-of-the-box. The unit also supports HDR10 for better colour balance and saturation.

The new streaming device will face stiff competition from Amazon's Fire TV Stick that also offers similar benefits in a smaller footprint. However, the 4K compatible Fire Stick TV is priced at ₹5,999.

