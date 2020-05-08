Xiaomi's Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched at 3,999: Details here

Xiaomi launched the new Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India. This will be a new product category for the Chinese brand and will go against Realme Buds Air which comes at the same price point. The new product category was initially triggered by Apple’s AirPods which is much pricier.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are priced at price at ₹4,499 in India. However, Xiaomi has priced the earphones at ₹3,999 for a limited period. The introductory price will be available from time of sale which is 12 May to 17 May. The new True Wireless Earphones will be available on Amazon, mi.com as well as Mi Home stores. Xiaomi claims the product will also be available via Mi partner stores later.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 gets a composite diaphragm dynamic driver unit which the company claims is tuned for the Indian market.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 LHDC - (Low Latency and High Definition Audio Codec), which transmits approximately 3 times more data than the SBC audio codec for true to life audio performance.

The earphones use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 which is compatible with both iOS & Android

It also comes equipped with a dual-mic noise cancellation and an algorithm that works together to cancel out the ambient noise. The microphone at the bottom detects the direction of your speech and works in sync with the other mic to suppress environmental noise. Which Xiaomi claims can reduce noise by up to 90%.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 get 30mAh batteries in the earphones, and also gets some additional charge from the 250mAh battery in the charging case.

The touch-sensitive controls can be used to control music playback or even to access the voice assistant on the smartphone. The earphones support Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri are supported.

The company also launched their flagship smartphone Mi 10 at ₹49,999 and Mi Box 4K at ₹3,499.

