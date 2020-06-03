Xiaomi is ready to enter the Indian market with its all new Mi Notebook line-up and the company has been posting teasers about the brand new product segment on its social media handle. The latest in the series of teasers are the slim bezels of the new Mi Notebook . The company claims that the bezels on the Mi Notebook will be much slimmer than other laptops in the price segment.

Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain, shared a teaser video showing off the narrow bezels on the upcoming Mi Notebook. Within the tweet he stated, “Seeing the bigger picture in a compact Notebook? That's epic! This #MiNotebook has one of the highest screen to body ratio you would have ever seen. Mi fans, I'm really excited to unveil this #India1st Notebook to all of you."

Earlier, he also posted another tweet about the new product saying that it will be first launched in India and will be an India exclusive product. Considering this information, we can be sure that the new laptop won’t be identical to the laptops launched in China, so far.

Another recent tweet spoke about the weight of the new laptop. Manu Kumar Jain posted a tweet asking “How heavy is your current laptop? The #MiNotebook packs a lot of power in a sleek, ultra-light form factor. I'm sure you will love it when you see it." The slim bezels and the light weight may enhance the compact form factor of the laptop. The global debut of the new Mi Notebook will happen on 11 June at 12 PM IST.

