Xiaomi's new Mi Notebook laptop: What to expect

Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook launch is just a few days from now but the company has been revealing the new laptop bit by bit through social media posts and teaser videos. The company has now revealed a video which gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the design of the new laptop.

The new video teaser shows the back of the laptop with no logo giving it a very clean and minimalist look. The teaser released by Xiaomi India shows that the new machine will have an angular look with a single hinge running through the mid-section of the laptop. The bezels also seem to be incredibly slim.

The new video teaser shows the back of the laptop with no logo giving it a very clean and minimalist look. The teaser released by Xiaomi India shows that the new machine will have an angular look with a single hinge running through the mid-section of the laptop. The bezels also seem to be incredibly slim.

Earlier, Xiaomi revealed many more aspects of the device, ranging from the screen to the weight of the laptop. The company has also revealed some information on the features on the laptop.

One of the earliest teasers was about the screen on the laptop. The company claims the bezels will be much slimmer than other laptops in the same price segment.

Xiaomi has also claimed that the weight will also be very light. In one of the teasers, the company claimed that the laptop “packs a lot of power in a sleek, ultra-light form factor".

The company also claims that the battery life on the new Mi Notebook will be 12 hours, which is quite impressive considering that they are claiming it will be light weight.

Few Xiaomi executives have shared images of the packaging as well and we can see that the Mi Notebook will come with DTS audio. The packaging also reveals that the laptop in the box will be a Horizon Edition laptop.

Xiaomi claims that this new laptop will be exclusive to India and is built for the country. The Mi Notebook will be unveiled on 11 June at 12PM. The company is expected to reveal more details as we get closer to the official launch.

Topics Xiaomi