Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be going on its first sale on 12 May after it was launched back in March. The company has finally decided to sell the smartphone in orange and green zones across the country. Xiaomi won't be selling any device in red zones in accordance with the guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs.

The new device will be sold via mi.com and the first sale will start at 12pm on 12 May. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three variants. The 6GB/64GB variant is priced at ₹16,499. The 6GB/128GB variant will be sold at ₹17,999 and the top variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at ₹19,999. The device will be available in three colour variants Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black.

The device gets a 6.67-inch display with a selfie camera placed in the punch-hole. The display of the device gets an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Redmi Note Pro Max will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, an 8Nm processor. The device will run on a 5020mAh battery which supports 33W charging. Xiaomi claims that the phone can be charged up to 50% in under 30 minutes.

The quad camera on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a depth sensor. The front camera comes with a 32MP front facing lens that is housed in a punch-hole display.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated