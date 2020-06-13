It seems Xiaomi has thought it through and has planned something for the budget segment as well. Similar to the smartphone line-up the company is expected to introduce the Redmi branding in the mobile phone segment in order to cater to budget and lower mid-range segment. According to a report by TechPP, Xiaomi will be launching the Redmibook line-up in India very soon. How soon? The sources in the report have mentioned that the new laptops can arrive in the Indian market as early as the month of August, in time for the Independence day sales.