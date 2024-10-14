Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro leak: Curved display, matte finish and enhanced features tipped
The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro is anticipated to launch soon, showcasing a new design with a curved display and multiple color variants. It aims to enhance health tracking features and battery performance, following the Smart Band 8 Pro's success.
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is reportedly preparing to launch the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro, the anticipated successor to the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, which was globally unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2024 earlier this year. The new fitness tracker is expected to debut alongside the Xiaomi Smart Band 9, which was introduced in China in July.