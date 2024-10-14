The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro is anticipated to launch soon, showcasing a new design with a curved display and multiple color variants. It aims to enhance health tracking features and battery performance, following the Smart Band 8 Pro's success.

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is reportedly preparing to launch the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro, the anticipated successor to the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, which was globally unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2024 earlier this year. The new fitness tracker is expected to debut alongside the Xiaomi Smart Band 9, which was introduced in China in July.

Although Xiaomi has yet to make an official announcement, leaks of the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro have emerged, shedding light on its design and potential colour options. A report from YTechB shared renders of the upcoming wearable, revealing a slightly curved rectangular display, a departure from the design of its predecessor.

According to the leaks, the Smart Band 9 Pro is expected to be available in at least three colour variants: black, pink, and silver. The case and matching straps appear in corresponding hues, with the case featuring a matte finish—an aesthetic shift from the glossy design of the Smart Band 8 Pro. Additionally, the clasp design seems to have been revised.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, which the 9 Pro will likely improve upon, boasts a 1.74-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is anticipated to offer a range of health and fitness tracking features, including heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep monitoring, and menstrual cycle tracking. It is expected to support more than 150 sports modes and provide over 200 watch face options.

Battery life on the current Smart Band 8 Pro is claimed to last up to 14 days, with connectivity options including GPS and Bluetooth 5.3. The wearable is water-resistant up to 5ATM and has been priced in some global markets at EUR 69 (approximately ₹6,200).