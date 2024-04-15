Xiaomi's eagerly anticipated Smarter Living 2024 event is drawing near, set to take place in India on April 23. With the announcement came a veil of mystery as the tech giant teased the launch of four new products through a link to a microsite. While the teasers remain obscured, speculation is rife about what these new offerings might entail.

According to several media reports, Xiaomi is expected to unveil a diverse range of personal technology items and home appliances at the event. Enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of the rumored products, which could include a tablet, TWS earphones, a robot vacuum mop, and a hairdryer. However, specific information remains scarce, heightening anticipation among fans.

An earlier leak hinted at Xiaomi's plans to introduce a new Redmi Pad model, TWS earphones featuring active noise cancellation (ANC), and a self-cleaning vacuum cleaner in the Indian market. Nevertheless, specifics regarding these purported models remain elusive.

Speculation points towards the potential launch of the Redmi Buds 5 Pro as the TWS earphones offering. These premium earbuds are speculated to feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers, ANC support of up to 46dB, and an impressive total battery life of up to 38 hours on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the rumored tablet expected to make its debut is speculated to be the Redmi Pad SE, previously unveiled in Europe in 2023. Featuring a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, this tablet is poised to offer a seamless user experience. Additionally, it boasts an 11-inch full-HD+ LCD screen and is powered by an 8,000mAh battery with 10W wired USB Type-C charging support.

Despite the buzz surrounding the Redmi Pad SE, Xiaomi's Redmi Pad Pro has also garnered attention following its recent introduction in China. Packed with features like a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and a 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, this tablet promises to elevate the user experience.

As the anticipation mounts and speculation continues to swirl, Xiaomi enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of these new offerings at the Smarter Living 2024 event, poised to redefine the landscape of personal technology and home appliances.

