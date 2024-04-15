Xiaomi Smarter Living event announced for April 23: Four new products teased - what to expect
Xiaomi's Smarter Living 2024 event in India on April 23 will unveil four new products, sparking speculation about a tablet, TWS earphones, a robot vacuum mop, and a hairdryer. Specific details are scarce, heightening anticipation among fans.
Xiaomi's eagerly anticipated Smarter Living 2024 event is drawing near, set to take place in India on April 23. With the announcement came a veil of mystery as the tech giant teased the launch of four new products through a link to a microsite. While the teasers remain obscured, speculation is rife about what these new offerings might entail.