Xiaomi is planning to launch a new Redmi device in China and it may be one of the first to feature MediaTek’s new Dimensity 820 chipset. The Chinese company’s Vice President and Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing teased the launch of a new Redmi smartphone which will deliver ‘super performance’. The launch is said to happen this month. Along with the new high performance smartphone, Xiaomi is also expected to launch and affordable Redmi device which could be the Redmi 9.

One of the biggest reveals by the company’s chief, Weibing came in the form of another social media post on Weibo where he shared MediaTek’s post on their new Dimensity SoC which will also support 5G.

MediaTek will be conducting a launch event on 18 May and is expected to reveal more details about the upcoming chipset which the rumour mill is calling Dimensity 820.

Recently, two Xiaomi devices were spotted with an unidentified MediaTek chipset on Chinese regulatory website, TENNAA. One of these two devices could be what Weibing was talking about.

According to the TENNAA listing, the chipset on the new device comes with eight cores and the single core score is above 600 for the M2004J7AC model whereas the multi-core score was recorded over 2000.

Going by the leaks and the launch of the new chipset on Monday, Xiaomi might reveal the new Redmi device before the end of this month. The company recently launched the Redmi Note 9 which is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85. The device gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Redmi Note 9 also gets a quad camera setup on the rear panel.

