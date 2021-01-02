Xiaomi teases Mi 11 Pro after successful first sale of Mi 11

Xiaomi recently revealed the Mi 11 in China. The new flagship from the Chinese manufacturer has been received well in its first sale in its native market. Xiaomi managed to sell over 350,000 units of Mi 11 in five minutes. However, the company is all set with the next big thing or the next ‘Pro’ thing.

Xiaomi shared a teaser for the Mi 11 Pro. The company has revealed the back panel of the upcoming Mi 11 Pro. The glimpse of the rear panel suggests significant differences in comparison to the Mi 11.

The entire camera assembly of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will sport a much different look compared to the Mi 11. The Mi 11 Pro will get a much bigger camera island.

Going by the teaser image, we can be certain that the highlight of the new camera setup will be the 120X zoom lens. The phone will get a quad-camera seems to feature a periscope camera which gets the 120X moniker under the lens. The rest of the camera module seems to include a 108MP primary lens.

The entire camera assembly of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will sport a much different look compared to the Mi 11. The Mi 11 Pro will get a much bigger camera island.

In terms of other features, the screen is expected to be identical to the Mi 11 which sports a 6.8-inch display. The display might also feature the 120Hz refresh rate coupled with the 480hz touch sampling for better touch response. The display is expected to get the same resolution as well at 1440x3200. The phone is also expected to get the 1500 nits display brightness.

In terms of performance, the phone will be powered by the latest and greatest from Qualcomm’s stable, the Snapdragon 888.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via