Xiaomi has a launch event scheduled for 8 May and the Chinese company has a variety of devices planned for its fans. The company’s flagship smartphone Mi 10 is one of the primary devices being launched during the event but there’s more on offer. Xiaomi’s India chief Manu Kumar Jain shared a series of tweets hinting towards other devices that will be revealed at the event.

Jain shared a teaser about launching a device that can make a non-smart TV smart. Though there has been no confirmation about the launch, the tweets that guessed it to be Mi Box were not refuted in any way. Considering that the majority of the population in the country is stuck at home, it would be the right time to introduce a smart device.

Imagine watching all that amazing content on #Internet on your TV.

Imagine turning your TV into a #SmartTV.😎



Mi fans, we're launching one more device with #Mi10 on May 8. Leave your guesses in comments.



Tag your friends who need to turn their TV into a Smart TV. pic.twitter.com/MtvmRQQUDh — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 6, 2020





Apart from Mi Box, the company has also released a teaser about TWS earbuds which look like a direct competition to Realme Buds Air will also be on the menu.

BOOM🔊💥

BREAK FREE FROM WIRES 🎧



Mi fans, I think I have received 1000s of comments from you guys about this one. 😇



Excited to announce we will be launching this ultra cool😎 product along with #Mi10 on May 8.



RT🔄 if you ❤️ #WirelessFreedom.#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/RyWP5IyYgr — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 5, 2020

The Mi 10 will be the star of the event. The smartphone was planned to be launched much earlier but the lockdown hampered Xiaomi’s original schedule. The device will sport a massive 108MP sensor in the primary setup. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 and will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen. However, there’s been no mention of the Mi 10 Pro so far.

