Xiaomi has a launch event scheduled for 8 May and the Chinese company has a variety of devices planned for its fans. The company’s flagship smartphone Mi 10 is one of the primary devices being launched during the event but there’s more on offer. Xiaomi’s India chief Manu Kumar Jain shared a series of tweets hinting towards other devices that will be revealed at the event.
Jain shared a teaser about launching a device that can make a non-smart TV smart. Though there has been no confirmation about the launch, the tweets that guessed it to be Mi Box were not refuted in any way. Considering that the majority of the population in the country is stuck at home, it would be the right time to introduce a smart device.
Apart from Mi Box, the company has also released a teaser about TWS earbuds which look like a direct competition to Realme Buds Air will also be on the menu.
The Mi 10 will be the star of the event. The smartphone was planned to be launched much earlier but the lockdown hampered Xiaomi’s original schedule. The device will sport a massive 108MP sensor in the primary setup. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 and will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen. However, there’s been no mention of the Mi 10 Pro so far.