Xiaomi will be introducing a new product segment in India. The Chinese brand is finally bringing its first laptop, Mi Notebook to Indian shores. This product segment has been relatively dormant in comparison to smartphones and even smart TVs . However, lockdowns have forced people back to their desktops that have been gathering dust. With the sudden surge in demand, Xiaomi expedited the launch of the new Mi Notebook in India.

What to expect

Xiaomi India hasn’t shied away from sharing teasers for the new Mi Notebook in the past few weeks. Since the announcement of the launch date, the company has dropped some mighty hints on what to expect from the Mi laptop.

Design & Display: Xiaomi has promised a sleek design language with the Mi Notebook. The company has assured that the bezels on the new laptop will be much slimmer than what can be expected from competitors in the same price segment. The laptop will feature a Full HD resolution screen.

Power: Intel chips will be powering the new Mi aptops. The company, on its dedicated page for the laptop, has posted a picture of Intel Core i7 chipset. This could be the high end version of the laptops that will be revealed today. The Mi Notebook will be using SSD in their new laptops for greater transfer speeds.

Battery: Xiaomi has hinted that the battery on the new laptops will last up to 12 hours. One of the biggest concerns regarding laptops that offer good battery life is the weight of the machine. However, Xiaomi claims that the new Mi Notebook will be much lighter.

Launch event

The online launch event is scheduled to happen at 12PM today and the company will be streaming it live from all its social media handles including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

