Xiaomi to launch MIUI 14 early access program: What to expect

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Xiaomi 13 series in China on December 01,2022. Now, the technology giant has announced an early access program for MIUI 14. This UI update will be based on the Android 13 operating system and the company will launch it on the same day along with the number series smartphone launch. The early access to the latest software helps some users to enjoy it before all the users receive it.

