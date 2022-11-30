Xiaomi to launch MIUI 14 early access program: What to expect

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Xiaomi 13 series in China on December 01,2022. Now, the technology giant has announced an early access program for MIUI 14. This UI update will be based on the Android 13 operating system and the company will launch it on the same day along with the number series smartphone launch. The early access to the latest software helps some users to enjoy it before all the users receive it.
Xiaomi is all set to launch its Xiaomi 13 series in China on December 01,2022. Now, the technology giant has announced an early access program for MIUI 14. This UI update will be based on the Android 13 operating system and the company will launch it on the same day along with the number series smartphone launch. The early access to the latest software helps some users to enjoy it before all the users receive it.
As per a report by ITHome, Xiaomi opened the registrations for the testing of the new MIUI iteration. The company has started its MIUI 14 testing from November 28 onwards and it will run till Dec 28, 2022, says the report.
As per a report by ITHome, Xiaomi opened the registrations for the testing of the new MIUI iteration. The company has started its MIUI 14 testing from November 28 onwards and it will run till Dec 28, 2022, says the report.
The report suggests that users can register for the early access program through a single smart device. It adds that the early access will be rolled out in a phased manner and only users in China will be eligible to enjoy it.
The report suggests that users can register for the early access program through a single smart device. It adds that the early access will be rolled out in a phased manner and only users in China will be eligible to enjoy it.
The company will launch the Xiaomi 13 series in China on December 1. The series will consist of two handsets - Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone series will come with MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. Alongside, Watch S2 and Buds 4 TWS earbuds will also debut in the home country.
The company will launch the Xiaomi 13 series in China on December 1. The series will consist of two handsets - Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone series will come with MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. Alongside, Watch S2 and Buds 4 TWS earbuds will also debut in the home country.
As per the official poster shared by Xiaomi, the smartphone series will feature Leica-branded sensors. Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor. Xiaomi 13 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench listing site. Xiaomi 13 Pro can be seen featuring an octa-core processor with three efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz. The primary core, on the other hand, allegedly has a clock speed of 3.19GHz.
As per the official poster shared by Xiaomi, the smartphone series will feature Leica-branded sensors. Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor. Xiaomi 13 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench listing site. Xiaomi 13 Pro can be seen featuring an octa-core processor with three efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz. The primary core, on the other hand, allegedly has a clock speed of 3.19GHz.
Listed with model number 2210132C, the device scored 1504 and 5342 points in single-core and multi-core tests. As per Geekbench listing, the smartphone will run on Android 13 operating system. Xiaomi 13 Pro is tipped to pack 12GB of RAM.
Listed with model number 2210132C, the device scored 1504 and 5342 points in single-core and multi-core tests. As per Geekbench listing, the smartphone will run on Android 13 operating system. Xiaomi 13 Pro is tipped to pack 12GB of RAM.
The handset will come with a 6.7-inch Samsung E6 Amoled display with 2k resolution. The phone’s screen will offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. As per rumours, the device may come in two RAM variants – 8GB and 12GB. This may be paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB internal storage capacity.