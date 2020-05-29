Xiaomi has been consistently teasing users about the launch of their new laptop series. The latest addition to the series is a direct call to all the popular laptop brands in the country. Xiaomi tweeted a short video with what looks like outlines of a laptop.

In the tweet Xiaomi stated, “Hey there Dell_IN, Acer_India, HPIndia, Lenovo_in and ASUSIndia. We guess it's time to say, Hello." This is a clear indication that Xiaomi plans to compete with these popular laptop brands.

Prior to this Xiaomi’s India chief, Manu Kumar Jain had also revealed teasers saying “it’s time", hinting the launch of the much awaited laptop range from the company.

Xiaomi is expected to launch one of the two popular laptop line-ups that sell in China. The RedmiBook and Mi Notebook line-up comes with a minimalist design language and bezels slimmer than most of the competition in the same price range.

The company recently launched three new versions of RedmiBooks in its home country China. The lineup included a 13-inch, 14-inch and a new 16-inch model. All three sizes are sold with AMD Ryzen chipsets and provide configurations up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The three laptops will be going on sale in China from 1 June.

Earlier we reported that Xiaomi will start selling these laptops in the month of June. Leaks by tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed that the company’s chief Manu Kumar Jain even had conversations with retailers regarding the launch of Xiaomi and Redmi laptops.

The lockdown has increased the demand for work machines and Xiaomi seems to be ready to capitalize on it.

