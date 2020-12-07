Xiaomi to launch new QLED TV in India on 16 December: Details here

Xiaomi is expected to soon launch their first QLED TVs in India and the company seems to be taking steps towards ramping up production of its smart TVs in India. The company has partnered with Hyderabad-based Radiant Appliances in order to boost production.

According to Xiaomi India Category Lead (Smart TV) Eashwar Nilakantan, a new 55-inch QLED TV will be launched on December 16. Nilkantan claims that the new QLED TV range will enable it to provide a more premium viewing experience to customers. The QLED TVs will be manufactured in India like its other smart TVs. QLED (Quantum Light-Emitting Diode) TVs are like regular LED TVs but offer better colour and brightness than LED.

Xiaomi launched its first smart TV in 2018 and the company has amassed a large user base in the past couple of years in the budget smartTV segment. According to a report by PTI, Xiaomi Nilakantan said "Since then, we have already sold over 5 million smart TVs and continue to be No. 1 in the segment. Last year, we started with 4K TVs and that has also seen strong growth. In the pandemic, content consumption has gone up drastically and people are also looking for movie theatre-like experiences at home."

"We had Dixon as a contract manufacturing partner for our TVs and recently, we signed up with another partner - Radiant Appliances and this will further augment our capacity as we start offering our 'Made in India' QLED TVs," he added. He, however, did not comment on the production capacity.

He noted that the QLED market in India is at a nascent stage, accounting for about 0.5% (about 60,000 units) of the 12 million units TV market in India.

"The QLED TV for India has been built ground up here, keeping in mind the needs of customers here... We are hopeful that we will be able to double the market of QLED TVs in the next one year," Nilakantan added.

With Inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via