Xiaomi to launch new QLED TV in India on 16 December: Details here

Xiaomi launched its first smart TV in 2018 and the company has amassed a large user base in the past couple of years in the budget smartTV segment. According to a report by PTI, Xiaomi Nilakantan said "Since then, we have already sold over 5 million smart TVs and continue to be No. 1 in the segment. Last year, we started with 4K TVs and that has also seen strong growth. In the pandemic, content consumption has gone up drastically and people are also looking for movie theatre-like experiences at home."