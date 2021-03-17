Xiaomi ’s smart TV line-up took the Indian market by storm after its launch in 2018. Now, the Chinese brand is ready to introduce its popular Redmi brand smart TVs in India. The company will be conducting a launch event at 12 pm today. While there’s no confirmation that this launch will focus on Redmi TVs, the prior reports and the marketing campaign strongly hint towards the same.

The Redmi Smart TV launch event will happen at 12 PM today. The event can be streamed live via official social media channels ranging from the official Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

The event has been named ‘Experience XL’ which hints that the company will be introducing a large screen TV at the event. The new sub-brand might introduce affordable large screen TVs in the range of 55-inches to 65-inches.

Company chief, Manu Kumar Jain also confirmed that the company will be launching the new line-up. He claimed the TVs will get Vivid Picture Engine and will also support HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision.

Xiaomi India Category Lead (Smart TV) Eshwar Nilakantan, had earlier confirmed the company's intentions of introducing the new Smart TV line-up in India. Considering that Xiaomi India will use the same brand strategy as its smartphones, Redmi smart TVs might appeal to more budget buyers. Previously, Xiaomi had said its Redmi franchise will be a more mass market brand, while Mi devices will focus on a more premium lineup.

Nilakantan claimed that the target audience with Redmi's smart TV is "much younger" compared to that served by Xiaomi, and that the brand aims to make smart TVs accessible to more consumers.

In the report Nilakantan said the new TVs will be 'Made in India' and they will be rolled out soon. The executive also informed that the new TVs will be made by Dixon. He did not reveal any details or specifications of the upcoming smart TVs.

