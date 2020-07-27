Xiaomi’s Redmi line-up is soon expected to get a new member. The Chinese company is planning to starts the sale of a new Redmi device on the Amazon Prime Day which will be conducted on 6 August and 7 August.

Redmi India’s Twitter handle released a teaser stating, “We heard that you wanted a new #Redmi product? We want you to know that we're all PRIMED up! An all-new #Redmi smartphone is coming to YOU on 4th August, 2020."

Though there are no details revealed by the company about the new smartphone. We can expect the company to launch the Redmi 9 as the device was launched in China a few weeks back. The device is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and Mali G52 GPU.

The device is expected to get a quad camera setup with the primary sensor being a 13MP lens. The primary lens will be paired with 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera will be housed in a tear-drop notch and will feature an 8MP lens.

According to a report by HT Tech, The device launched in China features a 5,200 mAh battery which also got 18W with Quick Charge 3.0.

