Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 14 Series and Buds 6 on Dec 9: What all to expect
On 9 December, Xiaomi is set to unveil the Redmi Note 14 series, Redmi Buds 6, and Sound Outdoor Speaker in India. The Pro+ model will offer premium features like a 50MP camera, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, and AI enhancements.
Xiaomi is gearing up to expand its product portfolio in India. The new launches, scheduled for 9 December, could include the Redmi Note 14 series, Redmi Buds 6, and Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker, reported India Today.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message