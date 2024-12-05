On 9 December, Xiaomi is set to unveil the Redmi Note 14 series, Redmi Buds 6, and Sound Outdoor Speaker in India. The Pro+ model will offer premium features like a 50MP camera, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, and AI enhancements.

Xiaomi is gearing up to expand its product portfolio in India. The new launches, scheduled for 9 December, could include the Redmi Note 14 series, Redmi Buds 6, and Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker, reported India Today.

Redmi Note 14 SeriesThe much-anticipated Redmi Note 14 series will likely feature three models: the standard Redmi Note 14, the Redmi Note 14 Pro, and the high-end Redmi Note 14 Pro+. Among these, the Pro+ has captured significant attention with its blend of innovative features and premium design. Showcasing Xiaomi’s Alive design philosophy, the device boasts curved symmetry and will be available in three colour options: Purple, Black, and Blue. The Purple variant will stand out with its vegan leather finish, adding a luxurious touch.

Reportedly, the key highlights of the Pro+ model include a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The triple camera setup features a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. It is speculated to house a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and a 6200mAh battery with 90W fast charging. Additionally, the Pro+ integrates over 20 AI-driven features such as photo expansion and object eraser tools, further enhancing user experience.

Redmi Buds 6Redmi Buds 6 will make their Indian debut alongside the Redmi Note 14 series, bringing several upgrades, added the publication. Equipped with dual drivers, the earbuds promise superior sound quality and 49dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a notable improvement over their predecessor. With up to 42 hours of playback time, AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), and support for dual-device connectivity, these earbuds are ideal for on-the-go users. Featuring Bluetooth 5.4 and fast charging capabilities, the earbuds are expected to be priced around ₹3,000.

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor SpeakerFor audio enthusiasts, Xiaomi is introducing the Sound Outdoor Speaker. Designed for portability and durability, the speaker comes in Blue, Black, and Red, with lanyard options to match, according to the report. It offers 12 hours of battery life at 50 per cent volume, Bluetooth V5.4 connectivity, and an IP67 rating, making it suitable for outdoor activities.