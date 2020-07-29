Xiaomi to reveal Amazon Fire TV Stick rival, announces launch date

Xiaomi is readying to up the game against Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and even Google Chromecast. The Chinese company has revealed the launch date of the new device and also has set up a dedicated event page for the same.

According to a tweet sent out by the official handle of the company, the launch event of the new media streaming device will happen on 5 August at 12 PM. The company also shared the event streaming page via the tweet.

Xiaomi took a direct dig at Amazon’s Fire TV Stick through the event announcement post. The tweet stated, “LAUNCHING SOON - The fire your TV has been missing. All you gotta do is 'plug it, make it smart' to experience entertainment like never before. Get the hint? RT with #PlugItMakeItSmart and tell us your guess."

Xiaomi also launched the Mi Box 4K in India in the month of May with a built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. The Mi Box 4K supports HD, FHD, UHD and Xiaomi is also offering over 5,000 apps and games to provide content. Xiaomi has priced the Mi TV 4K at ₹3,499.

