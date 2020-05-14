Xiaomi unveils cheaper Apple Air Pods-like AirDots 2 SE

Apple ignited a rage for true wireless earbuds (TWS) with the original AirPods and now Chinese brands are going after this new segment by launching cheaper versions but with much better value propositions. Xiaomi , which initially became popular for smartphone design language that was eerily similar to Apple, has launched a new TWS.

The Chinese brand has launched an Apple AirPod-like AirDots 2 SE. This is a cheaper version of the AirDots 2s which was launched earlier. The earbuds have been launched in China and the company has already begun taking pre-orders. The item will start shipping as early as 19 May.

The new TWS earbuds have been launched at a price CNY 170 (roughly ₹1,800). In comparison to the more expensive AirDots 2s, the SE version does not get support for high definition codec LHDC, but they do offer AAC. For connectivity the earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0.

Xiaomi claims that the earbuds weigh 4.7g each and they have a playback time of 5 hours. Xiaomi also provides a 48g case which the company claims will add 20 hours to the battery life This case can also be charged in just 1.5 hours, according to the company.

Xiaomi managed to reduce the price by not offering wireless charging.However, Mi AirDots 2 SE get touch controls. The earbuds also auto detect when they have been worn to pause and play music according to the position of the buds.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched the new Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India which is a debut product in the new category for the Chinese brand. It will go against Realme Buds Air which comes at a similar price point.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are priced at price at ₹4,499 in India. However, Xiaomi has priced the earphones at ₹3,999 for a limited period. The introductory price will be available till 17 May. The new True Wireless Earphones is available on Amazon, mi.com as well as Mi Home stores and Mi partner stores will start selling it later.

