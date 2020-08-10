Xiaomi unveils new orange colour variant of Redmi Note 8 Pro: See pics

Xiaomi has launched the an all new special edition of the Redmi Note 8 Pro . The company had earlier released teasers of the device on its official Twitter handle. Now, the company has finally unveiled the new colour of the Redmi Note 8 Pro almost one year after the device was launched.

Xiaomi has launched the device in a new Coral Orange colour. The company also shared a few rendered images of the new colour variant. With the launch of the new colour variant, Xiaomi will be selling the Redmi Note 8 Pro in five different colours. There’s no confirmation regarding the launch of the new colour in India. For now, Indian buyers can opt from Gamma Green, Electric Blue, Halo White and Shadow Black.

The device is powered by MeidaTek’s Helio G90T which is marketed by the company as a professional gaming chipset. The device comes in three variants. The first one gets 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage, the next comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The most expensive variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Note 8 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor. The other three lenses includes an 8MP wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro camera. At the front, the smartphone has a 20MP selfie camera sitting underneath the U-shaped notch. The device derives power from a 4,500 mAh battery which is compatible with 18W quick-charging.

