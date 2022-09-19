Xiaomi’s Diwali sale will start on September 20. In the sale, buyers can avail up to ₹8,000 off on the purchase of Xiaomi phones like Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and more. The smartphone maker has partnered with leading banks like ICICI, Bank of Baroda and Kotak to offer discounts to the buyers. Ahead of the festive sale , the company has revealed offers that will be available on Redmi phones, TVs and other gadgets. Take a look

In the sale, Redmi 9 Activ will be available at a discounted price of ₹7,499. Its original price is ₹12,999. Similarly, the price of Redmi 10 Prime will be down from ₹14,999 to ₹9,449. The phone’s 2022 model, on the other hand, will get a discount of ₹7,550 on the original price.

Redmi Note 11 will be up for purchase at ₹10,799 in the upcoming Diwali with Mi sale. The Redmi Note 11T 5G will retail at a discounted price of ₹13,749. The affordable Redmi 9i Sport will become more affordable in the sale. It will retail at ₹6,999. Similarly, the Redmi Note 11SE will be up for purchase at a discounted price of ₹11,249.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be available at ₹11,749, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will sell at ₹16,999. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available at ₹28,499 and ₹18,499, respectively. Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, on the other hand, will retail at ₹18,999 and ₹19,999 in the sale.

In the smart TV category, Mi TV QLED 4K will retail at ₹46,999. Xiaomi OLED Vision TV55 can be purchased at ₹86,999 in the sale. Xiaomi Pad 5will be available at ₹22,999.